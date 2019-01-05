5 Legends who have never appeared in a WWE game

Being part of a WWE video game roster is an unusual but considerable accolade for a Superstar. It may not be as prestigious as a WrestleMania moment, a title win, or Hall of Fame, but an inclusion here immortalizes one in the video game universe.

You’d expect that through the years’ worth of WWE games, all the significant names and who’s who of professional wrestling have made it to a video game. Surprisingly, there are a few legends and significant wrestling personalities who are yet to be in the gaming world.

Paul Orndorff

Most of the WWE Universe might be familiar with Paul Orndorff as Hulk Hogan’s foil during the first WrestleMania. In the matchup, Hogan teamed up with Mr. T while they faced off against the team of Roddy Piper and Orndorff. As a fourth of the cast in that mega showdown, you’d think he’d somehow find his way to WWE gaming and WrestleMania tributes. However, his name is absent in the list of legends in games.

Marty Jannetty

Marty Jannetty makes up half of The Rockers. This was the legendary tag team in the late 80s to early 90s alongside Shawn Michaels before Michaels became the Heartbreak Kid. Though he’s the forgotten one in the duo while HBK is celebrated to the moon and back, it’s unfair that this also means Jannetty not being included in any wrestling games.

Dynamite Kid

To some extent, Dynamite Kid can be considered a part of the Hart Foundation. His successful team up with Bret Hart in the 80s and with Davey Boy Smith as part of The British Bulldogs should be enough to consider this. He’s also an explosive and tough wrestler who’d definitely envied by today’s cruiserweights. Despite the history, the E has stayed away from showcasing Dynamite Kid for his personal problems.

Bob Backlund

When you place high on the list of names with the longest title reigns, it’s fair to be featured in a WWE game. Sammartino (check). 3rd is Hulk Hogan (there too). John Cena ranks 4th (present and counting). Coming in at 3rd is Bob Backlund who’s yet to make an appearance in a game. This is a surprising omission considering he even makes rare appearance until this day.

Antonio Inoki

The Japanese Superstar officially never wrestled for WWE. However, his accomplishments and influence from Japan to the whole world can never be underscored. It’s because of this that he even got inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, despite all these, he’s yet to make an appearance in a video game. Now would be a good time to do so considering the number of Japanese in today’s WWE. His inclusion would make possible an awesome Nippon stable to rule the WWE Universe with.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)