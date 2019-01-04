Wrestling video games have been around for as long as there have been video game consoles. We’re already in 2019, and it’s fair to expect that games be good and flawless by this time. Be it through its graphics, sound, or gameplay, gamers hope for nothing but the best experience in a wrestling game. However, glitches are something developers still haven’t been able to get rid of completely and WWE 2K19 is no exception.

The latest wrestling game to hit the shelves is WWE 2k19. As the 6th edition in the 2K series, 2k19 unfortunately still suffers because of some weird and curious glitches in the game. Below are some of the funniest bugs gamers online have found that are not supposed to be in the game’s release version.

Weird camera angles

When you’re playing any video game, it’s important for the player to have a good view of the action happening on the screen. This is truer for fighting/wrestling games where the visual cues dictate what actions to do next. Unfortunately, 2k19 may not have gotten the importance of this memo in this camera glitch. Instead of focusing on the action, the camera goes rogue and decides to put into view instead of other areas and the room far from the wrestlers involved.

Half Man / Half Weapon

Imagine a world wherein your favorite WWE Superstars have a weapon as part of their bodies. You could replace one of HHH’s arm into a built in sledgehammer. Al Snow can turn his real head into his mannequin head Head.. WWE 2k19 turns that dream into reality with this weird glitch where it’s possible to morph a weapon into a Superstar’s body. Check out the clip above with Jinder Mahal getting his torso replaced by a trash can.

Melting referee

This creepy glitch sees the referee slowly folding and melting into a pulp on the canvas. The Superstar on the ring seems ok, even the WWE Universe watching the action look fine. Why is it that it’s just the referee having trouble? Maybe WWE 2k19 referees know that stripes are just useless in WWE and are as good as not existing in the 1st place.

Messed up Limbs

What if your favorite WWE Superstars were a lot shorter and also lost control of their limbs? Again, WWE 2k19 turns this fantasy into reality with this crazy limbs glitch. Not only do the Superstars appear to be fighting from 3 feet under, but they seem to lose control and stability of their arms. Next time you complain that there’s not much action in the ring, stare into this glitch to get all the movement you need!

Create-a-Move preview

Creating superstars is not new to wrestling video games. WWE 2k revolutionizes the offering by the create a move mode where gamers can dream up fantasy moves for the game. It sounds like a good idea, until the execution looks crazy and funny. Words cannot describe the mess the mode can get into, but it will definitely bring the unsolicited laughs into an otherwise great and fun game.