5 Awesome WWE video games

The WWE Universe loves their WWE. But for those who really want to experience being a WWE Superstar though, the closest (and safest) option is to try out WWE video games.

In this article, we’re listing what we think are the most fun WWE video games ever released. As much as we’d like to recognize most of the classics that are influential to today’s games, we’re limiting our list to those that revolutionized wrestling games.

WCW/NWO Revenge – 1998

Let’s pay tribute to the other half of the Monday Night Wars by recognizing the best game attributed to WCW. WCW/NWO Revenge came out just at the perfect time when the Turner-based company had a tight grip at the top of the Wrestling world. It even won awards and recognition among gaming reviewers and bodies. WCW clearly was winning big both on TV and in video games.

WWF No Mercy – 2000

A couple of years later, WWE answers back with No Mercy for the Nintendo 64. Its roster size, gameplay, and a big improvement to the game mechanics is what set this game apart, and gave it the legacy it still enjoys up to this day. Despite its age, you’d be surprised that it’s still being played up to this game by die-hards and avid gamers.

WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain – 2003

The next generation of WWE games was started by WWE Smackdown !in 2000. However, it’s the fourth edition in the series that stands out as the best in Here Comes the Pain. The mechanics, extensive story mode, solid create-a-wrestler feature and undeniable entertainment value make this game very memorable for gamers within the WWE Universe.

WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2007 – 2007

When WWE distinctly had two brands, the gaming universe followed suit with WWE Smackdown vs Raw. The 2007 edition arguably stands as the best in the series. An even wider game experience with backstage segments, improved gameplay physics, and mechanics makes this one stand out.

WWE ‘13 – 2013

Through the years, the WWE games felt like a rehash of the previous year’s edition with marginal improvements in looks and gameplay. It’s basically the same game with a different roster. However, WWE ’13 changed all that with many updates on its game engine and game modes. Most notable is the Attitude Era mode where gamers can take a trip down memory lane and play key moments during WWE’s Attitude era.

