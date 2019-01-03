5 WWE Superstars who are taller than you realised

WWE Superstars are larger than life personalities. When you see them on screen or have the rare opportunity to watch them live, you can’t help but be awed and amazed by their size. Some superstars, you can easily tell are tall (Big Show, Strowman, etc), while others are relatively small (cruiserweights). However, there are some Superstars you’d be surprised are actually taller than they look.

In this article, we’re going to list down some of the WWE Superstars actually taller than they seem to appear. You’d be surprised that some of these names are taller than others who you thought soared in height.

Paige – 5 feet, 8 inches

We’re starting off with the Women’s’ division. It’s easy to fall into the trap that the women in WWE are small. Compared to the men, they tend to be dwarfed. However, standing at 5 feet and 8 inches, Paige is actually one of the taller women in the SmackDown locker room. Her stature may not make it seem so, but don’t be fooled by what you see on TV.

Nia Jax – 6 feet

Nia Jax’s size clearly shows that she’s stronger than the rest of the women’s division. This is usually the first and easy thing that the WWE Universe sees. What may not be as evident though is that she’s also taller than the competition. When she’s not busy slamming and pummeling her unfortunate victims, try to notice the height advantage she possess as well.

Sami Zayn – 6 feet

Sami Zayn is a nimble and energetic WWE Superstar. With a move-set fit for high flyers, Sami is actually taller than most cruiserweights. However, at 6 feet tall, he’s actually pretty tall. making what he does inside the ring even more amazing.

Bray Wyatt – 6 feet, 3 inches

Standing beside tall guys such as Braun Strowman, Luke Harper, and Eric Rowan, you’d easily see how dwarfed Bray Wyatt is. However, on his own, the Eater of Worlds actually stands tall at 6 feet and 3 inches. His size also makes him a very sizeable Superstar worthy of competing for the major WWE championships. Also, imagine then the flexibility and dexterity needed for Bray to do the creepy lean-back walk he does to scare opponents.

Dean Ambrose – 6 feet, 4 inches

Here’s another surprising tidbit about The Shield. Dean Ambrose is actually the tallest member among Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and himself. You’d think Reigns is the tallest being the muscle. Rollins looks tall, fit and nimble. However, in reality, Ambrose stands tall above them all. Maybe his hunched stance is what makes him look shorter than he actually is.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)