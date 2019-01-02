5 WWE Superstars and their favourite video games

WWE Superstars may be fierce competitors in the ring. With their amazing physiques and moves, you may think all they do is go to the gym and spar. However, you’d be surprised that there are some WWE Superstars who spend their downtime doing stuff not really wrestling related. One of those activities is playing video games.

Below are five WW Superstars and their favorite video games of all time. Credit goes to Xavier Woods and his Youtube gaming channel (Up Up Down Down) for the interviews and material here. Go check his channel out for more WWE and gaming crossover fun!

Apollo Crews – FIFA

Athletes playing sports video games is surprisingly very common. The usual answer for games played is the NFL/Madden series. However, what’s surprising to find is that some athletes love football/soccer video games as well. This is the case for Apollo Crews who has declared before that FIFA is his favorite video game of all time.

T.J. Perkins – Super Mario World

One look at TJP and it’s easy to see the video game influences in his gimmick. It’s in his gear, entrance music, titantron video, and attitude. Those who saw his time at the top of the cruiserweight division might think his favorite is Mega Man. However, TJP says his favorite is Super Mario World. Nothing beats Mario, and TJP agrees with this sentiment as well.

Bayley – Crash Bandicoot

Bayley declares her love for Crash Bandicoot. She recalls fun times and loads of enjoyment playing the game when she was a child. Crash is exciting, energetic, and adventurous. You’d want to be along for his ride in the same way you’d want to for Bayley. News of the remake and re-release for current-generation consoles must be the greatest news for her gamer self.

Tyler Breeze – Diablo II

The gorgeous fashionista Tyler Breeze may be fabulous and stylish inside the ring. However, outside of it, he likes dark creepy stuff as well. His favorite video game, Diablo II, may be one of the best video games of all time. It’s a surprising pick for Breeze’s on-screen persona.

Samoa Joe – Skyrim

Samoa Joe may be going for belts and titles in the WWE. However, in the gaming world, he’s working to become the best Dragonborn in Skyrim. It’s a complex game with lots to do. It’s fitting for Joe’s WWE persona who seems to like the complicated stuff as well. Let’s just hope that he doesn’t spend too much time playing Skyrim and be distracted on his quest for WWE gold.

(Photo and Video Credit: UpUpDownDown Youtube Page)