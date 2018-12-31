2018 was a great year for WWE in some ways. We saw new Superstars rise to the top, a lot of incredible matches and feuds. From the main roster stars to NXT, 2018 really was a year of incredible highs and some brilliant individual performances. We saw the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match as well as the first-ever women’s TLC match. With 2018 coming to an end, Fox Sports Asia looks back at the WWE Superstar of the year and more:

WWE Superstar of the year

2018 was the year of ‘The Man’, Becky Lynch. Since turning on her best friend Charlotte and quickly rose to the top of the SmackDown women’s division, winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Hell In A Cell and quickly establishing herself as one of the most popular acts in the entire WWE.

She led Team SmackDown’s attack on RAW ahead of Survivor Series, destroying Ronda Rousey in the process. Although she was unable to compete at Survivor Series after getting injured, there was no stopping ‘The Man’.

2018 ended with Lynch losing her title at WWE TLC after Ronda Rousey pushed her and Charlotte Flair off a ladder. However, ‘The Man’ is poised to have an even bigger year in 2019.

WWE Match of the year

Our match of the year goes to the 6-man ladder match to crown the first NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. The match was brutal and featured some incredible individual performances. It featured the in-ring debut of Ricochet and EC3.

WWE Feud of the year

The feud of the year for 2018 has to go to Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa. Their feud started in 017 but only really got going in 2018, featuring 3 brutal matches.

Their first match came at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in a Chicago Street Fight which was won by Ciampa. This was followed by an Unsanctioned Match won by Gargano at TakeOver: New Orleans.

Gargano and Ciampa met for the final time in a last man standing match for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, won by Ciampa.

Breakout star of the year

This was a tough one but we went with Mustafa Ali in the end. Ali started 2018 with some incredible performances on 205 Live including his Cruiserweight Championship match against Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34.

Things got even better with Ali being made part of the SmackDown roster in December before pinning WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a tag-team match. Ali had a great year and has a lot of momentum on his side heading into 2019.