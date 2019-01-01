WWE 2K19: 10 Lowest Rated Superstars

The WWE Universe looks forward to the yearly WWE 2k games and its highest-rated Superstars. However, it’s an interesting exercise to also see who are the ones with the lowest ratings. It gives us an insight into who the developers and WWE sees as the weakest and least viable Superstars in the game. Let’s take a look at those on the low side of the spectrum on WWE 2K19.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher – 71

For a former main contender for the WWE Cruiserweight championship, a 71 for Jack Gallagher is a little surprising. Could it be because of his unintimidating look, or the silly umbrella move? This doesn’t bode well for 205 live and its hard workers.

Alicia Fox – 71

WWE veteran Alicia Fox also rates as a 71. Despite her long career and multiple appearances in games, Fox just can’t catch a break and bring herself a little higher in WWE standings. She may not always be winning matches, but a 71 seems low for her experience and capabilities.

Tony Neese – 71

The second featured 205 live wrestler also scores a 71. Neese may have a solid look, and a strong physique, but it doesn’t bring him anywhere as reflected by the rating. Maybe his middling mic skills and presence hurt him so bad, hence the score.

Sarah Logan – 70

If you’re struggling to remember who Sarah Logan is, here WWE 2k rating won’t help. The Riott Squad member scores a humble 70 rating which won’t make her a constant pick among gamers. She may be immortalized in game, but it will be hard to get her recognition up by being at the bottom of the pack.

Mandy Rose – 70

Smackdown Superstar Mandy Rose also rates at 70 in WWE 2k19. Her rating is unfair for the potential she has in the WWE Universe. There are reports that she’s set for big things in the coming future. Let this rating be a reminder of where she came from and how far she’s gone whenever she makes it big.

Lana – 70

We’ve never known Lana as a star inside the ring, and her rating reflects just that. She always be known as Rusev’s valet. The 70 she scored feels right and fair when her in-ring skills is not her main selling point.

Noam Dar – 69

205 Live gets another blow when one of it’s Superstars makes a lowly appearance on this list. Lover Noam Dar’ 69 is sad for the hardworking wrestler who put on decent matches in the cruiserweight division and NXT UK.

Dana Brooke – 69

Through NXT and the main roster, there was always something amiss with Dana Brook. She’s decent in the ring but she never had the it factor that completes it for successful WWE Superstars. Her 69 rating reflects her struggles in the Women’s’ division of WWE.

Ariya Daivari – 68

The final nail for 205 live is the 68 for Ariya Daivari. The Iranian-American wrestler was always portrayed as the heel who disrespects and hates on others. However, this masks the talent the man has inside the ring.

Curt Hawkins – 64

When you have the infamous record of the biggest losing streak in WWE history, it’s only fair to have the lowest rating in WWE 2k19. Forget the looks, moveset, and potential. Losses are losses and getting lots of those merits a low 2k rating.

