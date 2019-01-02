The WWE Universe awaits the yearly release of the WWE 2k games. This year’s WWE 2k19 went all out with their collection of Superstars, features, improved gameplay, and graphics. Here, we’ll take a look at the highest rated Superstars in WWE 2k19 which you can use whether you’re just getting into the game or a veteran of the WWE 2k series.

AJ Styles – 91

The Phenomenal AJ styles gets third top with a 91. Though he didn’t get his name made on the WWE, a 91 rating is great show of respect by the WWE Universe to the talent and skill the man has. Hopefully, we also get legends AJ Styles in future versions of the game.

Bret “Hit Man” Hart – 91

Bret Hart is one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately, 2k19 only rewards him with the third highest rating in the game. It seems The Hitman has lots of gripes to take on both in real life and in video games.

Ric Flair – 91

Lots of veterans would say Ric Flair is the best to ever perform inside the wrestling ring. However, this isn’t the case when 2k ratings are concerned. Fantasy bookers could imagine him and Bret Hart teaming up to take on the other guys on this list and make their way to the top.

Stone Cold Steve Austin – 92

The Rattlesnake gets a spot at the second highest rating in the game. There may be some contention here when fans of the Attitude era and beyond argue the ranking between The Rock and Austin. They were almost equals in their prime, but the game has Austin one notch below.

’97 Shawn Michaels – 92

The Heartbreak Kid also gets a spot at the 2nd highest rating in the game with a 92. It’s hard to dispute that the legends are high up on the rankings list considering the accomplishments and prestige they were able to attain in their careers.

’13 Daniel Bryan – 92

The “Yes” Movement is remembered by putting 2013 Daniel Bryan at the top of the 2k19 ratings. This is peak WWE Daniel Bryan who went on to defeat all odds and win the WWE World Heavyweight and WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXX vs Randy Orton and Batista.

’13 John Cena – 92

The highest John Cena in the game among all Cenas is the 2013 version of himself. This is the Cena that started to reinvent and push himself to even greater heights despite having an already long career. He was still able to hang with the new Superstars while maintaining his position near the top of the card.

Roman Reigns – 92

Going back to contemporary Superstars, Roman Reigns wraps the list of 92. Can the WWE Universe argue his position just one below main rival Brock Lesnar? Regardless of your thoughts on the man, there’s no denying that Reigns was the guy before he was forced to leave.

Brock Lesnar – 93

The dominant Universal Champion and ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar is the highest rated Superstar in the game. Despite being a part-time presence, there’s no denying the impact he has and his position in the locker room.

The Rock – 93

In reference to 2002, The Rock is alongside Lesnar as the highest rated Superstar in 2k19. This one is a little tricky to justify since The Rock rarely grazes the ring these days days although he is one of the greatest of all time.

(Photo Credit: WWE2k.com)