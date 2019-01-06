10 Stunning photos of Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is among the fiercest and most popular Superstars in the WWE Women’s division. The SmackDown and Raw Womens’ champion has awed and amazed the WWE Universe wherever she goes.

To celebrate the ongoing career of Little Miss Bliss, we’re presenting below 10 stunning photos of WWE’s fierce and furious competitor. It’s a great collection of her time in NXT, her endeavors in the main roster, and highlights and accomplishments.

The NXT Upstart

NXT was first introduced to Alexa Bliss as the happy, charming, and positive wrestler. She came to the ring looking like a cheerleader and spreading sparkles and joy to the audience. Her cute dress and adorable smile here captures the hope and innocence of Little Miss Bliss

Miss Sparkles

Here’s another photo of bliss as her happy self spreading joy and glitter on the WWE Universe. It’s really amazing to think that this happy-go-lucky Superstar is soon to turn the tables and put on a meaner persona.

The Mean Streak with Blake and Murphy

Wanting to do more, she became the valet/manager of NXT Tag team Blake and Murphy. Here, she got more of an attitude that made her easy to loathe. Little did everyone know this was only a preview of her dominance and ferocity that we see in the main roster.

Nothing but championships

When she got to the main roster, there was nothing but greatness in store for her.

Ahead of the Rest

It’s not enough that Bliss is champion. This photo perfectly captures her position at the top of the mountain, with her rivals enviously looking at her. Check out the look James and Bayley have. Alexa has the spotlight, and the others have no choice but to look on and admire her.

WrestleMania

Every WWE Superstar wants their own WrestleMania moment. Alexa Bliss has had a few of her own in the years she’s in the big leagues. In this photo, not only is she seen glamorously walking down the ramp ahead of her title match.

Harley Bliss Alexa Bliss loves to wear add nice touches to her in-ring outfits and play with her hair. One of the most iconic outfits she’s brought to the ring was an ode to DC villain Harley Quinn. Comic book fans really popped when she started looking like the Joker’s partner inside the WWE ring.

Bliss Behind the scenes, Bliss still expresses her happy lovable personality. This photo combines everything that’s lovable with Alexa. The nice Christmas setting and snow, her white dress, and gorgeous smile will make you forget her meanness in front of the camera.

Fierce Bliss Alexa Bliss always keep switching out her ring gear. This one is one of her coolest so far.

Stunner

Alexa looks as stunning as she does fierce in our last photo.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)