WWE News: Huge update on WrestleMania 35 main event

With the Royal Rumble almost here, we’re just about a month away from the official beginning of WrestleMania season. We now have another update regarding the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer has recently provided an update regarding the main event of WrestleMania 35. Meltzer said that since Roman Reigns will be unable to compete, WWE will most like go for a women’s match to main event Mania for the first time in history.

ALSO READ: Kevin Owens has a new tattoo (Photo)

At this point, it looks like this match will most probably be either a triple threat match between RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair or Rousey facing either Charlotte or Becky in a singles match.