Kevin Owens has been out of action since getting knee surgery in October. His return was announced a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW although no date has been confirmed yet.

With his return impending, Owens spent some downtime with his family in New York and Disney World. KO’s wife recently posted a photo of him and he can be seen with a new tattoo on his right arm:

Kevin Owens has also noticeably lost some weight. He looks in great shape ahead of his return. Fans had been worried that Owens’ surgery may keep him out for longer and that he might even possibly miss WrestleMania. However, it looks like KO could return in time for the Royal Rumble.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com and Instagram)