The last episode of WWE RAW for 2018 comes tonight from Detroit, Michigan. This week’s episode of RAW was also pre-taped ahead of time so Superstars could spend new year with their loved ones but don’t worry, there will be no spoilers before RAW airs later tonight.

With that out of the way, read on for full WWE RAW Results.

Ziggler vs McIntyre inside a steel cage

This match was announced by Mr. McMahon himself last week on RAW. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been at each other throats since their tag-team split. Ziggler cost McIntyre his match against Finn Balor at WWE TLC.

Ziggler and McIntyre will not get the chance to tear each other apart inside a steel cage tonight on RAW.

Special New Year’s Eve performance by Elias

Elias will give fans in Detroit a special performance tonight. The question going in will be what role Lashley and Lio Rush play in this.

What’s next for Rollins and Ambrose?

With Shane McMahon announcing that automatic title rematches were not a thing of the past, it begs the question regarding Seth Rollins’ future. Will Rollins try to earn another shot at the Intercontinental Championship or does he move onto bigger beasts?

WWE RAW results will be updated as the show begins…