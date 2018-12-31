WWE News: Braun Strowman gives injury update

Braun Strowman has been out of action since undergoing elbow surgery in November to take of bone spurs in his elbow. Strowman was written off television ahead of his surgery thanks to Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre.

Strowman later appeared in a pre-recorded promo ahead of WWE TLC. However, Strowman wasn’t fit in time for TLC and needed help from a number of WWE Superstars including Kurt Angle and Finn Balor to get rid of the Corbin problem.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who look younger than their actual age

Strowman is set to face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in late January. The ‘Monster Among Men’ gave fans an update on Instagram recently saying he was getting closer to fitness every day:

“Better everyday. You can’t stop me.”

Braun Strowman has already been announced for a return on the 7th January episode of WWE RAW along with Brock Lesnar and John Cena.