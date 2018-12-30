SPOILER: 3 More WWE Royal Rumble entrants announced

The new year’s day episode of WWE SmackDown was taped last night. During the show, WWE announced 3 more entrants into the men’s Royal Rumble match.

The New Day came out and announced that they weren’t allowed to throw pancakes into the audience anymore. They then announced that all 3 of them would be a part of the Rumble match this year.

Only two other entrants had been announced for the men’s Royal Rumble before this – R-Truth. After winning the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella, Truth will enter at #30 and Drew McIntyre.



WWE legend Kurt Angle has also teased entering the men’s Rumble match this year.