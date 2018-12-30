Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended with the beginning of what could be one of WWE’s biggest storylines heading into 2019. WWE CEO Vince McMahon met AJ Styles in the former’s office as SmackDown was coming to a close.

Vince McMahon told the former WWE Champion that he wanted to see more from him. He then goaded Styles by telling him to bring out his dark side from deep within him. To give Styles a nudge, Vince whacked him across the head.

Styles didn’t take this well and struck back with a right hand to the chairman of WWE. The former WWE Champion has finally broken his silence since the attack:

It will be interesting to see where this storyline leads, heading into 2019.