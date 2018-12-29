SPOILER: Alexa Bliss has a new role on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since WWE Evolution after suffering multiple concussions in the lead up to the show.

Alexa Bliss was team captain for the RAW women’s team at Survivor Series, leading them to victory. Bliss still hasn’t been cleared to return to the ring and now has a new role which was announced the RAW tapings in Detroit last night.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Legends who never won a world championship

Bliss will now host her very own talk show on RAW called “A moment of Bliss” and her first guest will be RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.