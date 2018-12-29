WWE RAW will start with a bang in 2019 after WWE made a massive announcement at last night’s RAW tapings in Detroit, Michigan.

The first RAW of 2019 on 7th January will feature the returns of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Braun Strowman.

Brock Lesnar will face Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. Strowman has been out since surgery in November an should finally be cleared for action in early 2019.

John Cena’s return was announced by Vince McMahon himself on the Christmas Eve episode of RAW. However, as we reported earlier, it’s unlikely that Cena will compete at the Royal Rumble because he starts filming a new project from January 20th.