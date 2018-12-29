WWE taped their New Year’s Eve episode of RAW last night in Detroit, Michigan. We won’t have any spoilers from the tapings but WWE did announce another entrant into the Royal Rumble.

ALSO READ: 5 Superstars who entered the WWE Royal Rumble match only once

Natalya announced that she would be taking part in the women’s Rumble match at the RAW tapings. Soon after her announcement, she was beaten down backstage by Nia Jax who herself will almost definitely be in the Rumble match too.

It looks like Natalya’s next feud will be with Nia Jax in early 2019.