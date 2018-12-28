It’s almost January and every WWE fan knows what that means – it’s almost time for the WWE Royal Rumble. One person who’s teasing an entrance in the 2019 Rumble already is former General Manager of RAW and Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle took to Instagram earlier today and spoke about his history in Rumble’s and teased entering the 2019 edition:

“Up next….. Royal Rumble in January 2019. 16 years ago I had the privilege of defending my WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. This is how the match was explained verbally to those who haven’t watched it. “Professional wrestling in its purest form is as beautiful as ballet, as elegant as a ballroom dance and as captivating as a theater. By purest form I mean technical wrestling, which in today’s world is almost non-existent. The fiery chain wrestling, involving great chemistry, in-ring psychology and dream like story telling is something that happens when all the stars align.” This match was one of my best performances of my career. If you haven’t seen it, give it a look. #itstrue#wwe #championship #royalrumble”

We will have to wait a little while longer to see if Angle actually enters the Royal Rumble.