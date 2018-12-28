5 Things you need to know about Ronda Rousey

Everybody knows the basics on Ronda Rousey. She’s a judoka and former Olympian. She turned professional by joining the UFC, dominating the Women’s division and was their headline champion for a long time. After a short hiatus, she made her debut in WWE to continue the Women’s Revolution.

However, there’s more to know about Ronda Rousey than just these basic information. In this article, we list five facts the WWE Universe needs to know about the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’.

Rousey the Pokemon fan

Ronda Rousey is a toughie whether inside the octagon or the squared circle. She aims for top, regardless for what she’s competing for.

However, did you know that Rousey also loves the fights in the Pokemon world? The RAW Women’s Champion has admitted she’s a big fan of Pokemon. She’s played the games and is familiar with the many creatures available for play. She was even a moderator in Pokemon forum online. These definitely aren’t credentials for the superficial fan.

Rousey likes Ancient Aliens

Call it a guilty pleasure if you want, but Ronda Rousey is a fan of the TV show “Ancient Aliens”. She’s mentioned in interviews that this is her way to unwind. She just says watching the show makes her feel good for some unknown reason. Conspiracy theory: could it be possible that Rousey is an alien herself who’s just curious about her own kind?

Rousey wanted to be in the Coast Guard

When asked for an alternative career had she not entered MMA and the WWE, Rousey answered that she could’ve been part of the coast guard. She likes to swim, and she sees herself doing this for a living, saving people, and being a badass in other non-fighting forms.

First MMA fighter to grace the cover Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition

The WWE Universe has gotten used to Ronda Rousey the Superstar and WWE Raw Women’s Champion. People may tend to forget that she was a very popular UFC star and Women’s champion. Just how popular? At the peak of her MMA career in 2015, she’s had the honor of becoming the first MMA fighter to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Rousey the Sports Center anchor

Rousey’s had the privilege of being the first in many endeavors. In 2015, she also became the first active female athlete to co-host ESPN’s Sports Center program. When before she was the topic of highlights, on October 7, 2015, she was the one delivering the highlights to the audience. Again, it’s a special honor to be titled the first of her kind.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)