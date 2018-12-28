WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns at WWE Live Event

‘The Eater of World’ Bray Wyatt is finally back. He made his return at a WWE Live Event in Colombus, Ohio and faced former acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin.

Bray Wyatt in Columbus pic.twitter.com/8HR3rQR0Rq — Fat Superman (@FatheadTurtle) December 28, 2018

Bray Wyatt has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since his partnership with Matt Hardy came to an end after Hardy was forced to take time off following a career-threatening injury.

Wyatt faced Baron Corbin last night, beating him in a No Disqualification match. Corbin has recently been facing John Cena at Live Events but Cena will now exclusively do SmackDown house shows going forward for the rest of this current run.