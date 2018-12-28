Dean Ambrose beat Seth Rollins at WWE TLC to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Although fans didn’t receive the match very well, this was Ambrose’s first title win since his long injury lay-off.

We now know who will challenge Ambrose next. A battle royale was held at WWE’s live event in Madison Square Garden to determine who would challenge Dean next. The match was won by former Titus Worldwide member, Apollo Crews who is now #1 contender for the IC title.

WWE haven’t announced a date for the match yet but it’s unlikely that this match will be held at the Royal Rumble.