5 WWE Superstars who look younger than their actual age

A WWE Superstar’s age is rarely mentioned on TV. If ever, the WWE Universe’s reference of time is the number of years they’ve been part of the WWE roster. People would be surprised how young or old some of our favorite Superstars are.

In this article, Fox Sports Asia lists down some WWE Superstars who look younger than their actual age. They may appear youthful and act too nimble and agile, but the number on their birth certificate would say otherwise.

Sami Zayn – 34 Years Old

Sami Zayn has the looks and personality of a young WWE Superstar. His moveset demands much agility and athleticism from him. He’s also generally a fun-loving guy who’s very agreeable and seems nice to be with. You may be shocked to know that Zayn, despite these characteristics, is already 34 years old. Aside from the facial hair, he still looks very similar to the man who made it big in the independent scene.

Kofi Kingston – 37 Years Old

Much like Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston also possesses an energetic and positive personality. He’s also a high flyer with awe-inspiring moves that are suited for young Superstars. That’s why it’s amazing when you realize he can continue doing these things even when he’s already 37 years old. At this rate, the WWE Universe shouldn’t be too surprised if he’s still able to keep this up once he hit 40.

Asuka – 37 Years Old

Asuka may be a fresh face in the WWE Universe, but don’t forget that she’s already an established Superstar even before her debut in NXT. She’s already had a long and established career before being in business in Connecticut. However, it’s hard to see this when you see how youthful she looks. There must be something special with Japanese skin that doesn’t make her look 37 years old.

Finn Bálor – 37 Years Old

The leader of the Bálor club is usually presented as part of the new breed and generation of Superstars. His accomplishment as the inaugural Universal Champion symbolized the changing of the guards for the WWE. However, the reality is that Bálor is older than he looks at 37 years old. He’s not an international and independent sensation had he not built a long and successful career elsewhere. That takes years to do, and Finn’s had a long run in his professional wrestling career already prior to the WWE.

Mickie James – 39 Years Old

Mickie James is usually seen as the veteran and elder stateswoman of the WWE Women’s division. She wrestled through the Attitude Era, made a name for herself outside the WWE, and then eventually returned in time to be part of the Women’s Revolution. It’s hard to notice though that through these, she’s already 39 years old. It’s commendable that she’s able to take care of herself well and is able to keep up with the young ones in the division.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)