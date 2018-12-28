WWE |

WWE News: John Cena challenges Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship (Video)

Last night’s WWE Live Event in Uniondale, NY saw John Cena challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for his title inside of a steel cage.

Despite a strong performance from the ‘face that runs the place’, it was Daniel Bryan who won the match. Bryan hit John Cena with a low blow near the end of the match before managing to escape the cage to win the match.

However, Cena did still hit Daniel Bryan with an AA after the bell to give the heel some comeuppance.

John Cena will be returning to WWE television next week as he appears on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. His return was announced by Vince McMahon on the Christmas-eve episode of RAW.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

