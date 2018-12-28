Last night’s WWE Live Event in Uniondale, NY saw John Cena challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for his title inside of a steel cage.

John Cena vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE title inside a cage 📷🤙 #WWEUNIONDALE pic.twitter.com/LxQofIRzYb — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 28, 2018

Despite a strong performance from the ‘face that runs the place’, it was Daniel Bryan who won the match. Bryan hit John Cena with a low blow near the end of the match before managing to escape the cage to win the match.

However, Cena did still hit Daniel Bryan with an AA after the bell to give the heel some comeuppance.

John Cena will be returning to WWE television next week as he appears on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. His return was announced by Vince McMahon on the Christmas-eve episode of RAW.

Eager at the possibility of winning his 17th World Championship, @JohnCena makes his way down to a steel cage at #WWEUniondale!

🎥: @alexisIaree pic.twitter.com/KUdW97w14M — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) December 28, 2018

#WWEUniondale This is an amazing show! Nothing like wwe show on a Thursday night! Best present ever! John cena is the best sport! pic.twitter.com/RgaWUINS0x — Jordan (@Jordan62716913) December 28, 2018

(Photo Credit: Twitter)