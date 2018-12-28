5 WWE Superstars who won a title on their debut

For WWE Superstars, winning a World Championship should be the ultimate goal. Getting a title is usually the end of a long and difficult journey to the top of the mountain. It usually takes years of hard work and perseverance to be crowned champion.

However, there are a few lucky superstars who didn’t take long to win a championship. In fact, all it took for them was just one match to hold a WWE title. We take a look at WWE Superstars who won a title on their debut match.

Paige

Before being SmackDown GM, Paige was one of the popular wrestlers of the women’s locker room. She was so highly regarded that she won the WWE Diva’s title on her debut match on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XXX. Her opponent then was AJ Lee who was a formidable champion herself.

Lee first got the upper hand in the match. Suddenly, Paige found an opening when she countered the champ’s submission hold for the pin and the win. The shock was evident on her face and with the WWE Universe. It was a huge surprise win for the WWE Diva.

Santino Marella

A comedy act like Santino Marella isn’t expected to be a WWE Champion. How can a man with a snake puppet as part of his finisher be believed as a top guy? However, Santino not only beat the odds by being champion, but he did it on his debut match as well.

On an episode of Raw in Italy, Mr. McMahon picked Santino from a crowd to challenge then Intercontinental Champion Umaga. In a mess of a match that included interference and steel chairs, Santino got the upset and won the IC title.

Carlito

It was 2004 on WWE Smackdown. John Cena was on his way to the top of the WWE as United States Champion. While Cena was entertaining the crowd, a debuting Carlito interrupted him and gave him attitude. Irritated and being the fighting champion that he is, Cena challenged Carlito to a match and even put the US title on the line.

Carlito’s debut match happened later that night. While he struggled for most of the match, he pulled off the win by hitting Cena with a fist full of chains while the referee was distracted. The winning pin rewarded Carlito with the IC title.

Christian

Christian debuted as part of The Brood along with Gangrel and Edge. As a singles performer, he started off in the WWE Light Heavyweight division. He had his first match a month after his debut on WWE Judgement Day 1998: In Your House in a championship match versus Taka Michinoku.

Taka was a tough competitor and put the hurt on Christian. However, the challenger persevered by countering the Michinoku Driver to a winning pin.

Big Show

Most WWE Superstars who win on their debut match come as a shock. However, when it’s the Big Show, it’s no surprise that he’d win given his size and strength. He did this in his WCW debut match at Halloween Havoc 1995 vs none other than Hulk Hogan.

Though he won the match via disqualification, the match’s stipulation said that the title could change hands via disqualification. This would make the Big Show the WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com and WWE Youtube Page)