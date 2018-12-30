5 Legendary wrestling families you should know

Pro wrestlers a special breed. They have to be athletic, charismatic and appealing to be a huge draw to the WWE Universe. It’s no surprise then that some of the best talents in the world are part of iconic and influential wrestling families.

In this article, we explore some of these wrestling families, their members, and some of the accolades that make them legendary. These are the clans that veterans and die hards in the WWE Universe always mention when they discuss the greatest among them all.

The Harts

Let’s tag the Harts as the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. The legendary Canadians have a strong lineage of great wrestlers and technicians. One of the known names in the industry was Stu Hart who heads the legendary Hart Dungeon and founder of Stampede Wrestling. His sons are none other than Bret and Owen Hart who were mainstays of the Attitude era. In the current era, Natalia represents the Harts.

The Von Erichs

The Von Erichs are another wrestling clan who were big from the 60s up to the 90s. They were sensations in whichever promotions they headlined. Whether it was with the NWA, AWA, WCCW, or Japan, they were always top draws. It started with patriarch Fritz Von Erich, and was followed by his sons Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. Lacey Von Erich, formerly of both WWE and TNA, is part of the 3rd generation of the wrestling clan.

The Rhodes’

The Rhodes’ are also one of the legendary names in the wrestling industry. The humble Rhodes plumber must be very proud of his son and grandchildren. First to hit the big stage was WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. His stint in the territories made him a lovable wrestler the crowds can’t help but get behind. His sons Dustin (Goldust) and Cody are part of the current generation who continue the Rhodes bloodline. All of them are respected wrestlers and performers not just in the WWE, but in other promotions as well.

The Flairs

Ric and Charlotte Flair are arguably the best male and female wrestlers of all time. Nothing more needs to be said about the accomplishments of Ric Flair. Many past and present WWE Superstars will say that Ric is their pick as the best ever. As for his daughter, Charlotte is currently making a name for herself. Her place as one of the headliners of the Women’s division will do nothing but elevate the Flair name even higher.

The Guerreros

Of course, no legendary wrestling family list would be complete without the mention of the Guerreros. The Mexican clan is one of those recognized as the proponents of Mexican wrestling to an international audience. Gory Guerrero is the patriarch who was one of the biggest stars of early lucha libre wrestling. Two of his sons were Chavo Guerrero Sr and Eddie who are legends on their own. Another familiar name would be Chavo’s son, Chavo Guerrero Jr who has a great career in various promotions. Lastly, let’s not forget one of the biggest heels in the industry, Eddie’s wife, Vickie Guerrero.

