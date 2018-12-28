5 Reasons why The Shield may be cursed

The Shield made their debut in the WWE in 2013. It’s been five years since the first appearance of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. Then, they were projected to be the biggest names in WWE in a few years.

However, it’s been years since their debut, and it seems like the trio has not been able to establish themselves as solidly as they were expected. It’s because of this that one might think The Shield and its members are simply cursed.

Untimely Injuries and Roman’s battle with leukemia

Injuries are one of the biggest hurdles for a WWE Superstar on the rise. They may have the looks, in-ring skills, charisma, and even a championship for their trouble. However, all this is for naught if their body isn’t fit to carry the responsibilities of a top star. As top heel, Rollins busted his knee on the road to WrestleMania 32.

Ambrose had to undergo rehab and regroup which put an end to his recent stint at the top of WWE Smackdown. Roman Reigns had to relinquish the Universal title due to leukemia. As great as they are, they are only at the mercy of their bodies.

Multiple Breakups and Inter-Shield Feud

The Shield was supposed to rule the WWE Universe. They were supposed to be on top of the food chain and have dominion over the rest of the WWE locker room. However, instead of fighting foes, they usually end up fighting amongst themselves. They make for great matches at times. What’s sad about this though is that they could be spending their time and efforts exerting themselves over others rather than infighting.

Pointless Rivalries

It’s already bad when the three are fighting amongst themselves. Against others in the locker room, their feuds leave a lot to be desired. Whether it’s the Wyatts (singles feud), Ziggler, McIntyre, or even the Authority, it always felt like the rivalries never went anywhere.

They also end up in a vicious cycle of always feuding with the same person for months with until everyone is sick and tired of it. These don’t do anybody any favors, The Shield especially.

Lackluster Championship Runs

As WWE Champion, one is expected to be the face and poster boy of the WWE. Along with this is the responsibility to make sure that the WWE Universe is always engaged and tuned in to the trials and ordeals of their champion. Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose have had their time as either Universal or World Champion.

However, it’s debatable if their runs at the top were as white-hot as they could’ve been. It always seemed like there was something missing that would’ve made it very special. When they were champions, it felt as good as someone else not as highly touted being champion.

Team or Singles

Maybe the biggest challenge for The Shield is that the WWE Universe doesn’t know if they should be a team or as singles wrestlers. They made their debut as a team and their first impressions were of them as a team. It’s difficult to break the existing notions coming from this. On the other end, there’s no doubt about their skills individually.

They’re all worthy of championships and accolades. It may be because of this uncertainty that they’re in an endless state of misfortune and not quite there yet. This may be the problem they’d have to contend with for the rest of their WWE careers.

