5 WWE legends who still wrestle today

Being a WWE Superstar is no easy task. Wrestling for at least three times a week for a whole year will break the bodies and hearts of anyone. Wrestler’s peaks are usually short and quick because of this. That’s why it’s such an accomplishment for wrestlers to have really long careers. However, the love for wrestling doesn’t go away and these WWE legends still continue to perform in front of crowds.

In this piece, we take a look at some of the familiar names you won’t believe still step inside the squared circle.

Gangrel

Gangrel’s popularity happened during the Attitude era as the vampire wrestler. He was the leader of the faction called “The Brood” along with his minions Edge and Christian. He left the WWE in 2001 to take partake in various independent promotions in the US, Australia, and UK to name a few. Up to this day, he still has matches and is still looking much like the vampire leader he was with The Brood.

Billy Gunn

WWE Legend, half of The New Age Outlaws, and member of D-Generation X Billy Gunn still wrestles. This wouldn’t come much as a surprise considering he had a relatively recent program in the WWE with the Shield. However, it’s amazing he’s still able to keep it going after the 20+ years passed the early incarnations of DX. After stints in TNA and NJPW, he wrestles for some independent promotions.

Taka Michinoku

The Japanese Light Heavyweight is another veteran of the Attitude era. Who would forget his feud with Val Venis when manager Yamaguchi-san wanted to chop off his rival’s pee pee. He had a decent WWE career from 1998 up to 2001, before returning to Japan in 2003. Since then, he’s had appearances in both All Japan and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Honky Tonk Man

You know you’re a legend when your act is in reference to Elvis Presley. The Honky Tonk Man who’s been in the industry since the late 70s. His WWE and WCW stint happened in the mid-80s up until 2013. In between them until the present day, sprinkled are matches in the independent scene along with other legends such as Jerry Lawler, Doink the Clown, and Roddy Piper.

Tito Santana

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana made a name for himself in the WWE in the 80s. He’d go on to win multiple titles such as the Intercontinental Championship, Tag Championship, and King of The Ring. He moved to other promotions such as the AWA, NWA, and others in the 90s. Not to be stopped, he’s still accepting matches up to this day, with one slated around the new year of 2019. He’s still going strong despite being 65 years old.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)