5 WWE Legends who never won a world championship

When you think of the WWE Championship, you immediately think of WWE Hall of Famers and the biggest stars in the industry. Names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Bruno Sammartino come to mind. However, it may come as a surprise that there are high-profile veterans and WWE legends who never won a world title in their professional wrestling career.

In this article, we look at WWE legends you might think have won it all. However, the reality is that despite their star power, they fell short and never got the big one.

Goldust

The star of Shattered Dreams production has been a mainstay in the WWE for years. He’s part of the early days of Raw, lived through the Attitude era, took part in Ruthless Aggression, and is still part of today’s WWE. However, despite his long and illustrious career, Goldust has never won the World Championship. He’s gotten secondary titles such as the Intercontinental belt and Tag titles, but the big one has always eluded him. He’s at the tail end of his career, and it appears Goldust may not have a chance to go for gold anymore in today’s WWE.

Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is part of the great Samoan wrestling family. This is the family that includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. Because of his sumo looks and size, it was easy to compare him to Yokozuna, another legend and great wrestler.

However, despite the bloodline and comparisons, Rikishi never got to hold a WWE World Championship. It’s easy to see why when you take a look at the competition during his time. HHH, The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and many others were the ones who got to the top. What Rikishi can hold on to however in retirement is a memorable WWE career worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Roddy Piper

Every great hero in professional wrestling needs a great villain. To make the villains even more despicable, it’s also necessary for them to sometimes be world champions. There are only a few villains in WWE history as deplorable and detestable as Roddy Piper. His attitude and swagger made him easy to hate. It may be because of this why he never needed the help of a title to ensure the boos rain on him. And because he never needed the title, he also retired never holding the World title both in WWE and WCW.

Scott Hall / Razor Ramon

Say hello to the bad guy. Just like Roddy Piper, the WWE Universe saw Scott Hall or Razor Ramon as a deplorable. He had the snark, the cockiness, the attitude, and confidence to solicit boos. His physique and wrestling style also didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. These despicable qualities were already enough for Hall to be a great bad guy. He didn’t need a world title that heroes needed to get from him. That he was such a pain and that the crowd wanted to see him beaten up was enough of a prize already. And that is what made him one of the best bad guys ever.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

One look at Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and it’s easy to see that he’s also a bad guy. The Hall of Famer didn’t have a clean look, had messy hair, and was a little scary and unappealing. He served as the perfect foil against clean-cut, well-meaning good guys such as Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior to name a few. And just like Piper and Hall, this bad guy also never won a world title. However, he did have his pet Snake, “Damien” to wrap around his waist and carry around. It may not be a championship belt, but it surely is as cool as the World title.

