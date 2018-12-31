Most WWE Superstars grow up wanting to become a wrestler. Once they reach their goal, the tendency is to retire and rest on the laurels of their glory days. They will forever be known as the WWE Superstar who accomplished this or did that. However, there are some retired legends that take on jobs after their days inside the squared circle.

Fox Sports Asia presents some former WWE Superstars who got an occupation other than wrestling. These are those who not only made a name for themselves as wrestlers but also took on other endeavors upon their retirement.

Diamond Dallas Page – Yoga Instructor

DDP was one of the fan favorites during his time in both WCW and WWE. After wrestling, he decided to be of help to his fellow wrestlers, athletes, and people with physical needs by being a yoga instructor. He even took it upon himself to create a program he proudly markets as DDP Yoga. The program has allowed its users to be at their best physical shape despite any pains they may experience. Among its believers are current WWE Superstars such as AJ Styles and Chris Jericho.

Mideon – Chef

Mideon may be known to the WWE Universe as one of the Undertaker’s followers in the Ministry of Darkness. He may not be at the top of the cards and always on the receiving ends of eating beat downs. However, his post WWE career now is as a chef and caterer. He’s now the one serving food to hungry customers. Not a bad career change for someone who had a decent run in the WWE.

Ivory – Doggy Daycare

Everyone knows Ivory as the WWE legend, Hall of Famer, and Women’s champion. Her pleasing looks and personality, despite the sometimes heel shtick, make her very appealing to the WWE Universe. Post WWE, she also makes herself a hit to dogs with as a groomer and daycare operator. What started as a simple charity act ended up being a business venture for the former Women’s Champion.

Spike Duddley – Financial Planner

When you see the Duddley Boyz trio of Bubba, D-Von, and Spike, it’s easy to spot who is the muscle and who isn’t. Obviously, brother Spike is the weak link beside the tag team champions. What he may lack in brawns, he made up for brains. After the WWE, he’s pushed himself as a capable financial adviser. It may not be as violent as a wrestler, but he’s certainly grappling with numbers and the lives of his clients.

Steve Blackman – Bail Bondsman

The job of a bail bondsman is to help accused criminals get out of jail by paying bail. It looks like the perfect job for a tough and menacing person such as Steve Blackman. It’s easy to imagine him standing firm in front of suspected bad guys, managing them, and bringing pain if necessary. Don’t be surprised if Blackman even does this with his signature kendo stick to ensure he gets the job done.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)