John Cena’s Instagram: Film choices in 5 shots

Watching movies is a good way to kill spare time. If you’re a WWE Superstar, there will be lots of time on hand due to the traveling to and from venues. We can be sure John Cena’s had his share of movies watched with all the years he’s been with the WWE.

In this peek into Cena’s Instagram account, we take a look at what movies the WWE veteran may like. His posts are also interesting because he uses shots from the movie or images instead of official posters with titles. This makes it more interesting for his followers who get and understand the reference.

Tropic Thunder

It’s a war movie, a drama, and a comedy combined. It’s got Robert Downey Junior, Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and a special role from Tom Cruise. This star-studded film may have given Cena hours and hours of entertainment with it’s interesting story and humor. If you haven’t seen this classic, let Cena’s post be your cue to go check it out.

The 40 Year Old Virgin

Here’s another classic from another comedy genius. Before Steve Carrel became the huge celebrity he is now after The Office, he had his first Hollywood break with this film. It’s an entertaining movie about adulthood and a man who’s yet to fully come of age. Laughs are plenty here too and enough to kill all the time the wrestlers have.

Game of Death

Cena goes for the deep cuts with this selection. The Game of Death is a classic yet uncompleted martial arts movie starring the legendary Bruce Lee. While Lee’s had many other outstanding films, this one’s extra special because of its crossover appeal. One of his adversaries here is none other than basketball legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar. It really is a shame though that this movie was never completed and formally released.

The Big Lebowski

Dude, it’s so awesome that John Cena likes a cult classic such as The Big Lebowski. Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, and the rest of the cast star in this curious and sometimes confusing journey of a person who just wants to get his rug back. Admittedly, it’s a weird premise. Words won’t do this movie justice. It’s only best that you actually go and see what this film is all about.

Bumblebee

This is a fairly recent post on a contemporary movie. The latest film in the Transformers franchise stars none other than John Cena himself. It makes sense for him to post this though for promotion just like what he did with his past movies (see: Ferdinand). However, this one is worth the mention because it’s critically acclaimed especially online. Being part of the WWE Universe, this is not an easy thing to do pleasing people in the internet. Overall, this might be a good watch once it’s released.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com and @JohnCena on Instagram)