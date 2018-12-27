Last night’s WWE house show saw a special appearance from Vince McMahon.

Baron Corbin issued an open challenge which was answered by Braun Strowman. After a merciless assault from the ‘Monster Among Men’, Corbin tried to run for a DQ loss.

However, Vince McMahon came out and announced that a DQ loss would not be an acceptable result. Instead, he announced that Corbin was going to have a match with John Cena instead.

Vince McMahon just showed up at #WWEMSG! Corbin was trying to accept a forfeit win over Braun Strowman, but Vince announced that Corbin would now have a match against John Cena. pic.twitter.com/9hJqQxfPJg — Nick Giacobbe (@NickGGiacobbe) December 27, 2018

Vince McMahon recently made his television return on RAW last week, announcing that the McMahons would be taking hands-on control of RAW and SmackDown.