Braun Strowman has been out injured since undergoing surgery in November. Strowman ended up missing WWE TLC in early December and had a little help from some of the more aggrieved members of the RAW locker room and in the process getting rid of General Manager of the red brand.

Strowman is finally close to coming back and he shared a post on Instagram giving fans an update, revealing that he’s finally started training after 8 weeks on the sidelines. Strowman revealed that he started out with a shoudler workout, lifting 25 lbs:

Braun Strowman will be challenging WWE Universal Champion at the WWE Royal Rumble in January.