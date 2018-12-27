The WWE Royal Rumble is a month away and will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The card is shaping up nicely and WWE has just added another match to the WWE Royal Rumble card.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will be defending his title in a Fatal-4-Way match against some of the best 205 Live has to offer who will be determined after a series of qualifiers are held.

Qualifiers:

Lio Rush vs Kalisto

Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak

Hideo Itami vs Cedric Alexander

This will be a great chance for the 205 Live brand to shine on one of WWE’s most anticipated events of every year as we officially get ready to kick off WrestleMania season.

We will have more updates on the WWE Royal Rumble card when available.