This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended with the beginning of what looks like a big angle involving AJ Styles heading into 2019.

Vince McMahon met AJ Styles backstage and told the former WWE Champion that he wanted to see the dark side of Styles before slapping him across the head. Styles replied with a right hand to the WWE CEO.

Wade Keller of PW Torch shed some more light on the situation:

“I guess Vince is trying to bring out a more aggressive version of Styles and give him a bit of a McMahon rub, we’ll have to see where this goes. I guess Vince thinks he can have kind of the Midas touch getting AJ to the next level because AJ has been too nice lately.”

WWE could be getting ready to push Styles as a megastar in 2019 to follow his brilliant 2018 where he was WWE Champion for most of the year.

(Photo Credit: WWE,com | H/T: RingsideNews)