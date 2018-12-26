WWE have announced two segments for the 1st January episode of WWE SmackDown.

The New Day will be hosting a year-end bash for the SmackDown locker room which is likely to continue through the show.

Also announced for WWE SmackDown is John Cena’s return to the blue brand. Cena will also appear on RAW the night before.

Cena’s WWE return was announced by Vince McMahon himself earlier this week. However, with Cena starting filming for a new movie on 20th January, his status for the Royal Rumble is in doubt.

We will also find out what’s next in the AJ Styles-Vince McMahon storyline. Styles assaulted Mr. McMahon in the closing moments on last night’s episode of SmackDown.