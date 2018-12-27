John Cena’s 4 best WWE returns

John Cena is one of WWE’s most successful stars of the modern era. The 16-time world champion has a penchant for winning big matches as well as healing up faster than expected.

Super Cena has made a number of fantastic WWE return and ahead of his comeback to RAW and SmackDown next week, we take a look at 4 of his best.

Cena returns to RAW in 2015

After losing his United States title to Alberto Del Rio at WWE Hell In A Cell, Cena took some time off before returning on the last episode of RAW for 2015. Cena called out Del Rio who was accompanied by the rest of the League of Nations.

Although Del Rio refused Cena a title match, they met in a non-title bout which Cena won by DQ after the League of Nations got involved.

John Cena returns to join forces with The Rock at WrestleMania 32

Who can forget The Rock vs Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Rocky literally won the match in a matter of seconds after which it looked like he would be outnumbered by the rest of the Wyatt Family. John Cena, who wasn’t on the Mania card, made his return at this point, helping The Rock chase the Wyatt’s away.

Despite their past rivalry, this was the moment the two buried the hatchet on air. All in all, one of the better moments of WrestleMania 32.

During Randy Orton vs Wade Barrett on RAW in 2010

Remember The Nexus? At this point in 2010, Cena was headlong into his feud with the faction.

Randy Orton was WWE Champion at this time and was facing Wade Barrett in a title match on RAW when the rest of The Nexus got involved. Barrett then hit The Wasteland for what looked like would be his first WWE Championship when Cena ran out of the crowd to pull the referee out.

Cena ran back off through the crowd with the rest of the Nexus chasing him as Orton his an RKO for the win.

Royal Rumble 2008

This is hands down Cena’s best and most miraculous return. In fact, no one expected Cena to be fit in time and most of the roster didn’t even know that Cena would be returning.

When it was time for #30 to come out and Cena’s music hit, the crowd exploded. Cena and Triple H ended up as the last 2 men in the ring and Cena eliminated The Game to win the 2008 Rumble.