Rusev beat Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown to win the WWE United States Championship, his 3rd during his WWE career.

After the match, the ‘Bulgarian Brute’ was interviewed backstage and he revealed that he’d doubted whether this day would come again before adding that Lana had always believed in him:

“You know, I had many doubts that this day was gonna come, but my wife was so supportive. She said ‘No, you work so hard and it will come,’ and here it is. We’re here now.”

Rusev also thanked his mother and said that he hoped he could be a double champion in 2019.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)