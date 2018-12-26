Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live ended with AJ Styles and Vince McMahon backstage.

Vince asked AJ Styles why he was allowing Daniel Bryan to do run through the locker room. McMahon added that he saw a lot of himself in Styles, adding that Styles had a darkness in him that needed to come out. Vince also said that when Styles’ dark side shows itself, the WWE SmackDown locker room won’t stand a chance.

To motivate AJ, Vince swatted him across the back of the head – something that Styles clearly didn’t like. In fact, Styles struck back with a right hand, laying out the Chairman of WWE as he was escorted out of the boss’ office.

It looks like we may have some kind of story involving AJ Styles and Vince heading into WrestleMania and that’s really interesting. It’s not like AJ Styles needs a rub but who better to give it than Vincent Kennedy McMahon.