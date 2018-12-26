WWE News: John Cena’s WWE return date announced

Last night on RAW, Mr. McMahon announced that John Cena will be returning to WWE television sooner rather than later. Although it now looks like Cena may not be competing at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 27th, WWE’s has announced his television return date.

It’s official, John Cena will return to WWE RAW and SmackDown as early as next week.



It’s is still unclear how long this run will be for John Cena. He is supposed to start shooting for a new film on January 20th which probably rules him out of the Royal Rumble.