Vince McMahon appeared on WWE RAW last night and made 3 important announcements, one of which was that John Cena will be back on both RAW and SmackDown. This was contrary to earlier reports that Cena wouldn’t be returning to television.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner, Dave Meltzer has given an update on the Cena situation saying that Cena may not wrestle at the Rumble:

“I mean he starts the movie January 20th so that pretty much takes him out of the Royal Rumble so if he’s not in the Royal Rumble then he has no ticket or direction for [WrestleMania].”

We will have to wait on official word from the WWE regarding John Cena’s impending return.

