The Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown comes tonight. The episode was pre-taped last week but rest assured, there won’t be any spoilers here. Scroll down for full WWE SmackDown Results.
A Christmas title match
The Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown will see WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defend his title against Rusev. Nakamura called Rusev a “total diva” on last week’s episode of SmackDown and Rusev will be looking to shut the Rockstar up tonight.
Can Rusev add another United States title reign to his record tonight?
A special episode of Miz TV
The Miz will have a special guest on Miz TV tonight – Shane McMahon. Shane hasn’t really appreciated The Miz’s antics in the last couple of weeks so it will be interesting to see where this goes.
Hardy vs Joe
Samoa Joe has been calling out Jeff Hardy over the last couple of issues over Jeff’s trouble with substance abuse in the past. Hardy finally gets a chance to shut Joe up tonight on SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Results will be updated as the show begins.
WWE SmackDown Results
SmackDown started with R-Truth and Carmella coming out to try and spread Christmas cheer. They were soon interrupted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan ranted about climate change, saying the North Pole wouldn’t be around in 20 years.
Bryan then took a shot at Truth saying that Truth could barely count to 30 regarding his Rumble spot. Bryan then attacked Truth and locked in the LeBell lock
Mustafa Ali vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
Mustafa Ali picked up one of the biggest wins of his career last week when he pinned Daniel Bryan. Ali faced Almas this week.
The fast-paced match flew by. Almas had the stronger start but overall the match was pretty even. Almas looked to set up Ali for his finish as he kept stomping the former 205 Live star.
Almas then went for the double knees but Ali sidestepped him and hit a DDT. Ali then hit the 054 for another big win.
Mustafa Ali def. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
Miz TV with Shane McMahon
The special guest on Miz TV this week was Shane McMahon. Shane said that changes were coming to SmackDown. He added that the WWE would listen to fans and bring new Superstars into the main roster while delivering new match ups.
Miz then said that his dad never told him “well done” when he won the WWE Championship. However, Miz added that when his dad saw Shane at the WWE World Cup, his dad was impressed with Shane and wanted Miz to tag with him.
Shane reluctantly agreed to tag with The Miz who is now a babyface by the looks of it.
The Usos and Anderson & Gallows vs SAnitY and The Bar