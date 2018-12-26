The Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown comes tonight. The episode was pre-taped last week but rest assured, there won’t be any spoilers here. Scroll down for full WWE SmackDown Results.

A Christmas title match

The Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown will see WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defend his title against Rusev. Nakamura called Rusev a “total diva” on last week’s episode of SmackDown and Rusev will be looking to shut the Rockstar up tonight.

Can Rusev add another United States title reign to his record tonight?

A special episode of Miz TV

The Miz will have a special guest on Miz TV tonight – Shane McMahon. Shane hasn’t really appreciated The Miz’s antics in the last couple of weeks so it will be interesting to see where this goes.

Hardy vs Joe

Samoa Joe has been calling out Jeff Hardy over the last couple of issues over Jeff’s trouble with substance abuse in the past. Hardy finally gets a chance to shut Joe up tonight on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results will be updated as the show begins.

WWE SmackDown Results

SmackDown started with R-Truth and Carmella coming out to try and spread Christmas cheer. They were soon interrupted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan ranted about climate change, saying the North Pole wouldn’t be around in 20 years.

Bryan then took a shot at Truth saying that Truth could barely count to 30 regarding his Rumble spot. Bryan then attacked Truth and locked in the LeBell lock

Mustafa Ali vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Mustafa Ali picked up one of the biggest wins of his career last week when he pinned Daniel Bryan. Ali faced Almas this week.

The fast-paced match flew by. Almas had the stronger start but overall the match was pretty even. Almas looked to set up Ali for his finish as he kept stomping the former 205 Live star.

Almas then went for the double knees but Ali sidestepped him and hit a DDT. Ali then hit the 054 for another big win.

Mustafa Ali def. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

The New Day were at ringside for this match.

Gallows, Anderson and SAnitY were particularly impressive. The match broke down into chaos soon enough with all 8 men going at it. The finish saw Cesaro eat a Magic Killer from Gallows and Anderson for the win.

Gallows, Anderson and The Usos win

Miz TV with Shane McMahon

The special guest on Miz TV this week was Shane McMahon. Shane said that changes were coming to SmackDown. He added that the WWE would listen to fans and bring new Superstars into the main roster while delivering new match ups.

Miz then said that his dad never told him “well done” when he won the WWE Championship. However, Miz added that when his dad saw Shane at the WWE World Cup, his dad was impressed with Shane and wanted Miz to tag with him.

Shane reluctantly agreed to tag with The Miz who is now a babyface by the looks of it.

Jeff Hardy vs Samoa Joe

Jeff Hardy relished his chance to finally shut Joe up with a strong start. Hardy hit an early dropkick before continuing to dominate match into the break. We came back to see Joe taking back control with an enzeguiri in the corner.

Joe continued pounding Hardy until the latter hit a Whisper in the Wind. He followed it up with a Twist of Fate and looked for a Swanton Bomb but Joe rolled out of the ring.

Hardy followed him outside and continues attacking Joe, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Samoa Joe wins by DQ

Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs Rusev (US Championship)

Rusev started off with some massive strikes. The US Champion tried to counter by locking in a triangle hold but Rusev powers out and rolls out of the ring. Rusev replied with a series of suplexes but ended up eating a kick to the sternum for his troubles.

The two men kept going back and forth until Nakamura found a big opening. He hit a knee to the back of Rusev’s head from the top rope. Nakamura looked to finish it off with the Kinshasa but Rusev replied with a Superkick.

He tried to lock in the Accolade but Nakamura went for the Triangle again forcing the Brute to back off. Rusev dodged a Kinshasa and replied with a Machka Kick for the win. Rusev wins the United States Championship once again.

Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura

The ending of SmackDown Live saw Vince McMahon confront AJ Styles backstage. Vince told Styles he was letting Daniel Bryan run the show and encouraged Styles to show his dark side. In order to bring it out, he slapped AJ across the back of the head and Styles replied with a right hand to the chairman of the board.