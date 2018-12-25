How WWE Superstars celebrated Christmas (Photos)

It’s Christmas and this year, with RAW and SmackDown pre-taped, WWE Superstars got to spend the holidays at home, taking a break and spending some quality time with family. Let’s take a look at how some WWE Superstars spent Christmas.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
Christmas Eve 🌲😍 pic.twitter.com/KOaWa8Tb2b
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas from our family to yours! @WWEBrayWyatt @MikaRotunda pic.twitter.com/njacTxy2YT
— Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 25, 2018
My dad’s hair is glowing…Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/bKmbxuYm4t
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas!!! From my family to yours!!!!!! #MerryChrismas #Santababy #santascoming #ohbaby #igotkids pic.twitter.com/Y7KQwMvaXi
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 25, 2018
Feliz Navidad 🎅🏽🎄🎁 a todos pero en especial a mis pequeños hijos.
Los Amo con todo mi ser❗️
Merry Christmas to all! 🙏🏼#Navidad pic.twitter.com/3BjlvoOfca
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 25, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness. When you're doing your Best to be your Best you inherently will inspire,motivate&Encourage others to do the same if they Choose to do so. When We operate in Love, Respect is Given,Lives are changed and Blessings are Reaped in abundance. There are Things and People in Life that one can Be Thankful for and Grateful for and yes there is a Difference. A Thankful Man Appreciates The Life that is Given to them. A Grateful Man takes What they Appreciate about their life and tries to ensure that those things that they appreciate the most can be experienced by others in their lives. You Can be Both and When you Are…..Therein Lies the Blessings of Unlimited Favor,Grace&Freedom!! I've Accomplished A lot,Seen Alot ,Met A lot of People from all walks of life in my short 41 years on this earth, but NOTHING IS Better than #Family #Fatherhood and #Giving To me. No matter what Career path one chooses the Responsibility of Greatness will always Start at HOME!! God Bless you all this holiday season and Please remember the REAL REASON FOR THE SEASON!! Some people didn't wake up this morning with an opportunity to open up a Gift, But Value the Gift Of Life itself as a Blessing&The Gift!! #Jesus #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #LoveWINS #ThankfulGrateful&Blessed