Both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to return from injury soon. At this point, the exact date of their return is now known however we now have a slightly better idea of what we can expect from them at WWE WrestleMania 35.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE may have big plans for Owens and Zayn in the coming months as they are expected to be involved in a program together. This could lead to a singles match against each other at the ‘Grandest Stage of them all’.

Kevin Owens has been out since undergoing knee surgery and was written off television following a beatdown from Bobby Lashley. Zayn has been out injured since Money In The Bank after undergoing surgery.

Owens and Zayn are always special when they face each other and if they face off at WrestleMania 35, it could be one of the matches of the night.