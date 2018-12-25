The Christmas-eve episode of WWE RAW turned out to be a LOT more eventful than anyone could have imagined for a pre-taped show.

During the episode, Vince McMahon appeared dressed as Santa Claus making 3 huge announcements, the biggest of which was that women’s tag-team championships would be coming to WWE in 2019 although no specific date was announced.

Vince McMahon also announced a steel cage match for next week’s episode of WWE RAW with Dolph Ziggler facing Drew McIntyre. Mr. McMahon’s third announcement was the impending return on John Cena to the WWE for WrestleMania season.

We’ll have further updates when available.