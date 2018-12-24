The Christmas Eve episode of WWE RAW comes tonight. As you may know, the episode has been pre-taped already but there won’t be any spoilers here. Scroll down for full WWE RAW Results.

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW comes from the GOLDEN 1 CENTER in Sacramento, CA. Although pre-taped there are 2 title matches on this episode. There’s also a Christmas-themed Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Bobby Lashley and Elias which promises to be fun. If that’s not enough, Paul Heyman will be making an appearance tonight to help bring fans some Christmas cheer. We’ll see what Braun Strowman has to say about that.

Rousey vs Natalya

Ronda Rousey will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against her mentor in the WWE, Natalya. Nattie won the 8-women’s gauntlet match last week on RAW to qualify for this match.

RAW Tag-Team title match

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable will defend their titles for the first time tonight. They face The Revival who won a 4-team tag match last week on RAW to earn this opportunity.

Elias and Bobby Lashley – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Elias and Lashley face off on RAW in a festive-themed Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Special Paul Heyman appearance

Paul Heyman will make a special appearance on WWE RAW to help bring in the Christmas cheer. What message will Heyman have for Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent – Braun Strowman?

