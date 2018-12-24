John Cena recently sat down for an interview with Gorilla Position to promote his film Bumblebee. In the past, Cena has famously called out The Rock for turning his back on WWE for his movie career.

During the interview, John Cena addresses his past comments on The Rock saying he was “foolish, selfish and ignorant”. Cena added:

“This is a very tough balancing act and it’s one, when I called out Dwayne, I called him out because of ignorance. I called him out as someone who had tunnel vision in WWE and didn’t understand the process that when you make a movie, you are not allowed to do anything else. Because if you ruin this, if Seth Rollins puts my nose over here, I can’t film the movie. And that’s not conceded, there’s 100 other people who’s financial well-being depends on if I show up for work in one piece. So, if I stop production, that could shut production down. That cost the movie money, it hampers the success of the movie. So once again – I was foolish, selfish and ignorant but it made for awesome TV!”

John Cena will make his WWE return for Live Events later this week. Whether Cena will return for television in the WrestleMania season is a bigger question and it this point, it looks more unlikely than likely.

