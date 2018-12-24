Mustafa Ali has had an amazing two weeks. First, he faced WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in singles action, before teaming up with AJ Styles to beat Daniel Bryan and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, with Ali pinning Bryan for the win.

Before teaming up with Styles, Ali spoke about his pride at being in the ring with two of the best wrestlers in the world. When WWE cameras caught up with him after that match he said:

“After the match, my first thought was, ‘How quickly can I get to my phone to text message my wife?’ What also sticks out in my mind is the entire 205 Live roster standing and waiting for me.”

You can check out Ali’s full post-match reaction in the video below: