Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Darren Young was released from his contract in October 2017 and has since continued his inspiring story on the independent wrestling circuit.

Young was recently interviewed on The Roman Show about his plans for 2019 and he had the following to say about a potential return:

“Recently, I was just at WWE in L.A. and they invited me back with open arms. So, who knows? 2019, you may see me as an ambassador with the company. Just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made.”

Darren Young is a former tag-team champion and a former Slammy award winner. Could he return in 2019?