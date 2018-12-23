5 Things you didn’t know about The Rock

The Rock is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and one of the highest paid actors in the world. ‘The People’s Champion’ is a 7-time world champion and has fans all over the globe.

In this article, we dive into The Rock’s past to take a look at 5 facts fans may not have known about the ‘Great One’.

His first wrestling payday

Before he was one of the most recognized WWE Superstars of all-time and one of the highest paid actors in the world, The Great One started off his wrestling career in Memphis for the USWA under the name Flex Kavana. He was paid $40 for his debut match.

The Rock and XBox connection

What does The Rock have to do with Microsoft’s original entry into the console market? Well, Microsoft got The Rock to help launch the original Xbox alongside Microsoft found Bill Gates. The People’s Champ also had the following to say at the XBox launch, ” The Xbox is everything The Rock is – cutting edge, powerful, exhilarating – and like The Rock, it will be the most electrifying thing coming out this year.”

Hard times growing up

The Rock has revealed how he’d gotten into trouble with the law while growing up. Aged 14 his family was evicted from their home, leading him to crime and in turn being part of a theft ring in his native Hawaii. He said the following in an interview:

”There are a lot of tourists that come into Waikiki and there’s a lot of money. A lot of foreign money that comes in, and we were part of a theft ring that would target those groups. We would target the money, we would target the high-end clothes and we would target the jewelry – turn around and sell it, best we could.”

Degree in Criminology

The Rock graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor in Criminology. Rocky got his degree the same time he was playing football for the Miami Hurricanes.

He holds Canadian citizenship

Thanks to a change to Canadian law in 2009, Dwayne Johnson now also holds Canadian citizenship because both his parents are Canadian-born. The law stated that everyone born to Canadian-born parents, in the first generation abroad after 1947, were to be granted citizenship automatically.